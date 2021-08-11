Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 93,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

