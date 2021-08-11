Jian Cheng Sells 2,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 74.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in eXp World by 102.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in eXp World by 28.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in eXp World by 14.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

