John Culver Sells 148,619 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
