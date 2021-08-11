Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.95. 171,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The company has a market capitalization of $457.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

