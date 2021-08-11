Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

