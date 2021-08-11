Jon Noble Sells 81,003 Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider Jon Noble sold 81,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £737,937.33 ($964,119.85).

IGG stock opened at GBX 879 ($11.48) on Wednesday. IG Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 864.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.67%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

