Joseph Napolitano Sells 10,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AKR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,192. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
