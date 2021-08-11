Joseph Napolitano Sells 10,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AKR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,192. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

