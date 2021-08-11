Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

JNCE stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.