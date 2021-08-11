JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $13.36 price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

