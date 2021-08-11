JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

