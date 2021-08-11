Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

