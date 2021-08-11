Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

KAI stock opened at $204.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kadant has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 230,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kadant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,313,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

