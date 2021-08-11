Kadena (KDA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $740,537.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $60.77 million and approximately $740,537.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00149793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00152003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,819.85 or 0.99853333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00844858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,182,049 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

