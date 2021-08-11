KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Trading Up 3.5%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 1,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.