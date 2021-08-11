KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 412,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00. KE has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

