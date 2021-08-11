Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 969.92 ($12.67). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 959 ($12.53), with a volume of 24,039 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £698.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

