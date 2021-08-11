Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Trading Up 4.1%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 2,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

