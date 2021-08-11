Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CEO Acquires $2,110,000.00 in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,522. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 615,543 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 109,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 670,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

