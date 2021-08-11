Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.44

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $92.38, with a volume of 41105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.03.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Kering alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.