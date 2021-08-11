Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 185.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

KROS opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

