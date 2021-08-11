KeyCorp Weighs in on PROS Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PROS by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PROS by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 228,801 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PROS by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PROS by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

