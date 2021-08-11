Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMMPF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.