Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.91.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$176.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$157.60. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$223.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total value of C$226,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,421,484.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.