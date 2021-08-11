Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

