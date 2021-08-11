Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 364.70 ($4.76). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 361.60 ($4.72), with a volume of 2,937,568 shares trading hands.

KGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

