Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Holdings Trimmed by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Two accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $249,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $6,958,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000.

OTCMKTS:KAIIU remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

