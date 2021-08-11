KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE:KKR opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

