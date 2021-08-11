KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE:KKR opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

