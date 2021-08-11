KKR & Co. Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. 21,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,959. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

