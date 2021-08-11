Kleros Reaches One Day Volume of $2.40 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $117.23 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00188369 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

