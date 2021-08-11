Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Knowles by 79.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 91,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

