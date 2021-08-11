Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a one year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.