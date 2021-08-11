Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.92. 7,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,958. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $134.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 620.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

