Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after buying an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $11,538,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

