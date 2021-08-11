Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $856,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,335,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69. The company has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $128.17.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

