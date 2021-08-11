Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,174,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,024,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,216,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

