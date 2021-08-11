Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 951 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

