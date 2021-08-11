Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $1.13 Million Position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.58% of Recro Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

