Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

