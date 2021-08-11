Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.