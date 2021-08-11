Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

