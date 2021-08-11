Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,272 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27.

