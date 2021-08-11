Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,753 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $400,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

