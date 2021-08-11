Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,677 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

