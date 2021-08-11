Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS: KHNGY):

7/30/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/21/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/14/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/6/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

