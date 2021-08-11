Kurt F. Gallo Sells 454 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

CR opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

