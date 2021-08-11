Lamden Price Tops $0.0569 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $8.09 million and $63,132.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

