Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.40

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 1091615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

