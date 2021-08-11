Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

