Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $151.93.
About Lassonde Industries
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.