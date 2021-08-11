Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

